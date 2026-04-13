In its bid to support the development of more efficient, scalable and technology-driven commercial laundry operations in the Philippines, Samsung Electronics Philippines officially introduced its Commercial Laundry Washer and Dryer via Smart Wash Business Solutions, held last March 25 at the SMX Convention Center.

Convening industry partners, entrepreneurs and other stakeholders, this was done in partnership with CYA Industries, Inc, the company’s authorized distributor for its commercial laundry solutions in the Philippines. From concept development and financing to installation and supply chain management, this synergy provides a comprehensive and streamlined approach for business owners who want to enter the commercial laundry industry.

In his welcome remarks, Roman Han, President of Samsung Electronics Philippines, underscored Samsung’s continued leadership in innovation and its mission to enhance everyday life through intelligent and durable products.

“Our innovations’ core mission is to enhance daily life for everyone, whether at home or at work. We achieve this by designing technology that caters to the needs of the market while prioritizing customer experience and durability,” he said. He also highlighted the company’s focus on fostering strategic partnerships to help drive business opportunities in emerging sectors.

To further emphasize the power of Samsung’s new innovations, Samsung Electronics Philippines Strategic Business Head for Home Appliances Jayson Angeles detailed its capabilities in improving operational efficiency, reliability, and overall business performance. Powered by Samsung SmartThings, the system enables real-time monitoring, remote management, and performance tracking, allowing operators to optimize usage and streamline operations.

Designed to deliver consistent cleaning performance while optimizing water and energy consumption, Samsung’s Commercial Laundry Washer and Dryer are equipped with durable components and smart diagnostics, which helps minimize downtime, improve machine longevity, and support sustainable business operations.

Franklin Chan, President of CYA Industries Inc, emphasized the strength of the partnership with Samsung to the company’s capability to deliver end-to-end support.

“With our 60 years of experience and our partnership with Samsung, we are here to offer you a full circle of solutions, from concept to financing and supply chain support,” he said, adding that this will enable entrepreneurs to start the laundry business with ease.

For more information on Samsung’s Commercial Laundry Washer and Dryer and Smart Wash Business Solutions, you may visit https://www.samsung.com/ph/washers-and-dryers/commercial-laundry/ or connect with CYA Industries and other authorized partners nationwide.

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