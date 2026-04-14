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Digital infrastructure powers everything in today’s economy: connecting people, businesses, and services through networks of fiber-optic cables, satellites, data centers, and cloud platforms. For the Philippines, building this infrastructure has become a national priority.

In this episode of “Where the Digital World Converges: Conversations on Cloud,” a collaboration between BusinessWorld B-Side and Converge Global Business, Converge ICT Solutions Inc. Vice-President and Head of Data Center Infrastructure Noriel Ong and Department of Information and Communications Technology Assistant Secretary Christian Guingcangco shared their insights on building resilient networks and unlocking the economic potential through digitalization.

Interview by Beatriz Cruz

Audio editing by Jayson John Marinas

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