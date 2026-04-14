What makes a nationwide electric road trip possible in the Philippines is not just the vehicle—it’s the system behind it.

At the center of this shift is the ACMoblity Philippine EV Spine Network, a quietly expanding but critical infrastructure layer that now links key destinations from Luzon to Mindanao. Designed as an end-to-end charging corridor, it reframes what mobility means in an archipelagic country: not limitation, but continuity.

With charging points embedded across strategic stops, including tourist rest areas, the EV Spine effectively dissolves range anxiety and replaces it with a new kind of confidence—one rooted in planning, presence, and possibility.

It is within this framework that BYD’s “Drive Electric. Love Pinas.” campaign unfolds, in partnership with ACMobility and the Department of Tourism. More than a road trip spanning over 3,500 kilometers and more than a hundred cities and municipalities, the campaign is a proof-of-concept that sustainable travel in the Philippines is no longer speculative but already operational.

Led by travel creator Wil Dasovich, the journey traced a full north-to-south trajectory that remaps the country’s roads through electric mobility.

The journey began in Ilocos Norte, where the convoy cut across the La Paz sand dunes. From there, the route pushed through Pagudpud and climbs into Baguio, where steep gradients test both machine and infrastructure. Yet, the point is not endurance alone; it is reliability. The vehicles move not as isolated units, but as nodes within a larger network: charging, recalibrating, continuing.

As the convoy descended into Central Luzon and the metro, the narrative shifted subtly. Stops become more than logistical pauses; they become cultural intersections.

In Pampanga, the team engaged with local culinary spaces; while in Makati, high capacity charging stations (some reaching up to 480 kilowatts) demonstrate how urban centers are evolving alongside the technology.

Crossing into Southern Luzon and Bicol regions, the journey slows into something more deliberate. Destinations like Tiaong’s artisan spaces foreground a different kind of travel, one that is less extractive and more immersive.

The movement is no longer just about reaching the next point, but about inhabiting the spaces in between.

The transition into the Visayas marks a logistical and symbolic threshold. Island-hopping, long considered a constraint for EV adoption, becomes a part of the demonstration.

In Cebu, the campaign blended mobility with culture—local cuisine, heritage sites, even moments of stillness like freediving in Moalboal. Technology receded slightly into the background, allowing experience to take precedence while still quietly enabling it.

By the time the convoy reached Mindanao, it expanded beyond mobility into community. Stops in Cagayan de Oro and Bukidnon introduced elements of adventure; but it is in Davao where the campaign took on a more grounded dimension, engaging with local institutions and cultural spaces. It became less about traversal and more about connection.



All throughout the journey, what remains constant is the infrastructure beneath it all. The EV Spine is not foregrounded in every moment, but it’s always present—ensuring continuity, enabling spontaneity, and ultimately redefining “long-distance” means in the Philippine context.

Travel is no longer tethered to fuel dependency or infrastructural gaps. Instead, it becomes a coordinated system—vehicles, networks, and destinations moving in sync.

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