Bostik Philippines, the nation’s leading elastomeric sealant manufacturer, has facilitated the closure of at least 240 online stores caught selling counterfeit Super Vulcaseal products.

The crackdown, carried out in coordination with e-commerce platforms, came following reports of unauthorized sellers peddling fake versions of the popular sealant brand.

The operation is part of Bostik’s commitment to consumer safety and brand integrity, ensuring that Filipino DIYers and professionals receive the high-performance quality they have trusted for decades.

“At Bostik Philippines, we take the safety of our consumers seriously just as much as we safeguard our brand. Our goal is to clean up marketplaces, both physical and virtual, of counterfeit products exploiting our brand name,” said Fides Kasman, Director of Market Development at Bostik Philippines.

Counterfeit sealants often fail to meet basic industry standards, leading to chemical instability, poor adhesion, and property damage in the long run.

“In any repair, the quality and authenticity of materials spells the difference between a successful fix and a disastrous do-over,” Kasman said. “Let’s be vigilant against fake sealants using our brand name. Using unverified products not only compromises repairs but can also lead to higher repair costs.”

To make sure they are getting authentic products, Bostik Philippines advised consumers to purchase Super Vulcaseal and other Bostik products only in reputable hardware stores and official flagship stores in e-commerce sites.

Buyers should also note the quality of the product they purchase. Authentic Super Vulcaseal is known for its distinct smell, consistency, and durability. If the product feels unusually runny or fails to set, it may be a fake.

Consumers must also be wary of products that appear cheaper than authentic ones, as counterfeiters often lure buyers with big discounts.

Lastly, they should also check product packaging for red flags, including blurred printing, inconsistent logos, or missing batch numbers and expiration dates.

Bostik proactively monitors online and physical marketplaces to protect its consumers. The company encourages the public to report any suspicious products or listings they encounter.

“This is just one salvo of our ongoing campaign. We are sweeping online platforms to find more sellers listing counterfeit Bostik products. To anyone planning to dupe consumers with fakes, our message is clear: we are hunting you down,” said Kasman.

Information on counterfeit products may be reported via Bostik Philippines’ hotline number (02) 7900-5656 and email address bostiksmartadhesives@bostik.com.

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