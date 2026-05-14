Finvolution Group, the mother company of the leading fintech lending app JuanHand, has launched luvit, an innovative card in the Philippines. luvit is an access card, available both physically and virtually, that allows users to make installment payments for their purchases.

Asia United Bank (AUB), one of the country’s premier banking institutions, is powering the Luvit card as the Bank Identification Number sponsor. With just one valid ID, applicants can be approved in seconds, empowering them to make flexible payments for their everyday transactions, from online shopping to travel bookings, and everything in between.

luvit cardholders utilize Mastercard’s wide network of merchants, both locally and globally, enabling a seamless payment experience for users who previously may not have had access to traditional credit products. Given the ease and speed of application, the Luvit card supports those accessing formal credit for the first time, including younger consumers, helping them engage more confidently in both digital and physical commerce.

“Thanks to our robust digital partnerships such as with Finvolution, AUB is able to sustain its competitive advantage in this rapidly evolving digital landscape. We will remain relentless in our efforts to reach out to the unbanked and underserved, and in helping every Filipino achieve economic mobility,” said AUB President Manuel A. Gomez.

“The luvit card makes Filipino aspirations a reality: a reliable payment tool for their daily lives. This encourages fiscal discipline and confidence, leading to financial empowerment and enhanced quality of life. We are excited about the endless possibilities that lie ahead with our AUB partnership,” said Francisco D.C. Mauricio, president and CEO of WeFund Lending Corporation.

With a strong foundation in place, the partnership is expected to drive future innovations in providing Filipinos the assistance they need, positively transforming their way of life and leading them to a solid financial future.

Download luvit now available at the Google Play Store and iOS Store.

To learn more about luvit, visit: www.luvit.ph.

About luvit

luvit is designed to provide Filipinos with fast, flexible, and accessible credit through a digital-first platform, enhanced with a physical card. It enables users to make secure transactions, manage their spending, and access financial support with ease. By combining speed, simplicity, and convenience, luvit empowers individuals to meet daily financial needs.

About Asia United Bank

Asia United Bank (AUB) is a publicly listed universal bank in the Philippines recognized for its strong digital banking capabilities and customer-focused services. Established in 1997, AUB has grown into one of the country’s leading banks, offering a wide range of financial products and services to retail, corporate, and institutional clients. Known for its commitment to innovation, AUB continues to play a key role in advancing the Philippine banking industry.

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