This November, it’s time to enjoy supercharged savings with Smart and JuanHand! Through the Load Now, Pay Later program, Smart subscribers can enjoy a massive 25% OFF on select Smart Prepaid Loads, an unbeatable deal that lets you stay connected while spending less.

Mark those calendars, because the Double Day Deals are happening on Nov. 6-7 and Nov. 13-14 for unbeatable savings! But wait, there’s more! Keep the savings rolling all the way to Nov. 21 and 28.

Take your pick from your favorite load promos: Power All TikTok 99, Power All TikTok 149, Power All FB 99, Power All FB 149, Saya All 99, and Saya All 149.

Thanks to the partnership of Smart’s nationwide network and JuanHand’s innovative lending app, staying connected has never been more affordable. Don’t let this amazing deal slip away!

JuanHand, operated by WeFund Lending Corp., continues to empower millions of Filipinos with accessible financial solutions. With over 15 million registered users and more than P75 billion in loans disbursed, the app has become a trusted ally for Filipinos seeking reliable financial assistance. And the best part? You can apply in just five minutes with only 1 valid ID, making it the fastest and most convenient online loan app in the country today.

Download the JuanHand app now to enjoy this special Smart offer!

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.