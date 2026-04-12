ESET MDR delivers industry -leading real-time detection and a mean-time-to-respond (MTTR) of 6 minutes to keep businesses secure

ESET, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, announced the launch of two Managed Detection and Response (MDR) subscription tiers: ESET PROTECT MDR for small and medium businesses (SMBs) and ESET PROTECT MDR Ultimate for enterprises across Asia Pacific (APAC) including Hong Kong, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan and Thailand. The MDR subscription tiers were previously launched in Australia, India, and Singapore.

Bridging the gap with MDR

ESET PROTECT MDR delivers a comprehensive cybersecurity package, offering 24/7/365 superior protection. This includes modern protection for endpoints, email, and cloud applications, vulnerability detection and patching, and managed threat monitoring, hunting, and response. For enterprises, ESET PROTECT MDR Ultimate offers continuous proactive protection and enhanced visibility, coupled with customised threat hunting and remote digital forensic incident response assistance.

ESET’s latest APAC SMB Cybersecurity Report revealed that 70% of respondents are targets of cyberattacks despite high confidence in cybersecurity. 50% rate lacking a dedicated cybersecurity team and keeping up with the latest threats as one of the top three cybersecurity challenges. APAC also faces the largest shortage of cybersecurity experts in the world. These highlight the urgent need for skilled cybersecurity professionals and managed services that can help bridge the country’s growing talent gap. ESET’s MDR services ensure organisations of all sizes and cybersecurity maturity to stay one step ahead of all known and emerging threats, effectively closing the cybersecurity talent gap, and facilitating expert consultations for incident management and containment in a fully managed experience.

ESET MDR delivers a remarkable 6-minute Mean Time to Respond (MTTR) — the fastest in the industry*. In comparison, the median time for organizations to detect a breach is 24 days**, leaving critical systems and data exposed for weeks. Every hour that a breach goes undetected dramatically increases the risk of data loss, operational disruption, and financial damage.

“Cyber threats are evolving in both speed and sophistication, particularly across highly digitalized economies in APAC,” said Parvinder Walia, President of APAC Region, ESET. “Our AI-powered MDR services bring together automation, human expertise and global threat intelligence to help organizations stay ahead of attacks rather than react to them. In today’s environment, the ability to detect and respond within minutes can be the difference between a minor incident and a significant breach.”

ESET’s MDR services Meet the Unique Challenges of MSPs

ESET recognises the growing pressures facing MSPs who must balance the critical task of securing clients’ complex IT environments with their own business growth and operations. With threat actors going heavy on supply-chain attacks and abusing MSP tooling, MSPs too find themselves fixed in the crosshairs of cybercriminals. Simply put, MSPs are not only potential victims, but also potential accessories to a crime. To help MSPs fulfil their security potential, ESET’s MDR is also designed to be deployed in an MSP environment with a single solitary security service, available 24/7 that help MSPs to secure themselves as well as their clients.

Premium Support for Maximum Protection and Seamless Operations

As part of the new MDR subscription tiers, customers also benefit from a comprehensive support service designed to maximise protection levels while reducing the risk of operational interruption, including:

ESET Premium Support (included with ESET PROTECT MDR)

A guaranteed and accelerated product support package including fast and detailed analysis of any problem

24/7, high-priority support from ESET cybersecurity experts to rapidly address issues and minimise downtime

ESET Premium Support Ultimate (included with ESET PROTECT MDR Ultimate customers)

Includes all the benefits of ESET Premium Support, with even quicker response time

Deployment and Upgrade services, with installation performed by ESET experts to ensure optimal implementation and effective functioning of ESET solutions

Health Check services, with evaluations conducted by ESET experts to maximise product performance and deliver full operational value

For more information, please visit https://www.eset.com/sg/business/services/managed-detection-and-response.

*Based on publicly available information as of 1 March 2026.

**Verizon 2025 Data Breach Investigations Report

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.