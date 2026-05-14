OLYMPIAN Bianca Pagdanganan is priming up for her third US Women’s Open start next month, determined to fight for the Philippines’ pride again in one of golf’s major championships.

“It’s the US Open. Everyone wants to be able to play the US Open with it being one of five majors. And I think every year they just continue to raise the bar for us. That’s why people want to experience it,” Ms. Pagdanganan said after earning her ticket to the $12-million event set on June 4 to 7 at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California.

“It definitely means a lot, and I’m excited to go to Riviera for the first time,” she added.

The power-hitting Pinay had her initial stints in 2020 and 2022, missing the cut at Champions Golf Club in her maiden appearance and placing 68th the second time at Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club.

Ms. Pagdanganan secured Stint No. 3 by dominating the grueling 36-hole US Women’s Open sectional qualifier in Westminster, Colorado on Wednesday.

She fired a brilliant seven-under 137 built around rounds of 68 and 69 at the Walnut Creek Golf Preserve to grab the lone seat to the $12-million at stake in that qualifier.

“I’m proud of myself for getting through the longest day in golf,” she said.

“I felt pretty confident out here and really good about my game. Being able to push through and get it done after such a long day, I think I needed that boost for the rest of the season.”

The 28-year-old Ms. Pagdanganan won’t be alone in carrying the Philippine flag at Riviera. She’ll be with Pauline del Rosario.

Epson Tour campaigner Ms. del Rosario secured one of two spots up for grabs in the qualifying event staged over at Cross Timbers course in Azle, Texas on Thursday.

Ms. del Rosario carded 67 and 70 in two rounds played in one day to finish tied with Napat Lertsadwattana of Thailand for top spot at 137, a finish that sealed her first LPGA start and maiden majors appearance. — Olmin Leyba