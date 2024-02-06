JUSTIN BROWNLEE set foot on Philippine soil again on Tuesday, ready to pick up from where he left off.

“Good to be back. Good to be back,” Mr. Brownlee told News5 upon his arrival from the US.

Mr. Brownlee has spent the past three months away from the Pinoy basketball scene, out of action since sparking Gilas Pilipinas to the Asian Games gold in Hangzhou, China in October.

The three-time PBA Best Import went on a voluntary suspension last Nov. 9 following his positive doping result in the Asiad. The FIBA slapped a retroactive three-month freeze, paving the way for his Gilas return once the ban lapses on Feb. 9.

Mr. Brownlee, who skipped Barangay Ginebra’s title defense of the PBA Commissioner’s Cup because of this, will reunite with Gilas coach Tim Cone and his national team brothers when they open training camp on Feb. 15. The Nationals are scheduled to play Hong Kong on the road on Feb. 22 and Chinese Taipei at home on the 25th.

“Super-excited,” he said of his next national team tour of duty.

Mr. Cone expects Brownlee to effortlessly blend in with his Gilas mates.

“Justin Brownlee is a big part of the team and the program moving forward and having him means we can hit the ground running,” Mr. Cone said. “He’s already played with most of the guys so chemistry will already be there. He can now ramp up his conditioning and be ready to go once his suspension is lifted.” — Olmin Leyba