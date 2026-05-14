AFTER the cacophony of sound fades in the brutal but successful 14-stage MPTC Tour of Luzon 2026, questions on whether or not there will be a third offering of the country’s biggest cycling race next year should be answered.

The response was a resounding yes. And it would be bigger and better than the recent one.

“See you all in 2027,” said MPTC Tour of Luzon Chief Executive Officer and Chief Organizer Arrey Perez during the awarding and closing ceremonies on Wednesday night at the convention center inside Camp John Hay in Baguio.

Mr. Perez said they are planning to increase the stages to 17 that will include stops in Bicol and Quezon.

“Join and help me to convince our sponsors to make this another success,” he added.

Patrick C. Gregorio, Philippine Sports Commissioner chair and founder of the Tour’s revival, for his part, said they might also bring the race to the Visayas, if not next year, but in the year or years after.

“In the near future, we can start in the Visayas,” he said.

Another certainty in next year’s staging is that it will still be in the mountaintop city.

“I was with Mayor Benjie and he asked that the Tour’s final stage should remain in Baguio and we will do that in 2027,” said Mr. Gregorio, whose sports-funding agency, along with the Manuel V. Pangilinan Group of Companies, had lent a helping hand in the organization of the race.

While foreigners lorded it over the Tour, Mr. Gregorio said it remained helpful to the Filipino cyclists in their growth.

Nash Lim, a 23-year-old rider for Metro Pacific Tollways Drive Hub team, was the beneficiary after ending up fourth overall and emerging as the top local cyclist.

“I’ve learned a lot in this race and I hope to win the Tour also in the future,” said Mr. Lim, who is already part of the national team.

Mr. Gregorio himself was impressed by Mr. Lim.

“Actually I’ve been asking around who among the local riders really have the potential and his name had come up,” he said. “That’s why we should think deeper on how we can help our young athletes like him more.” — Joey Villar