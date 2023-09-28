Games Friday

(Filoil EcoOil Arena)

2 p.m. — CSB vs JRU

4 p.m. — Mapua vs San Beda

JOSE Rizal University (JRU), Mapua University and San Beda University eye a share of the top spot with the former battling College of St. Benilde and the latter two facing off today in NCAA Season 99 at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.

The Bombers were riding high on a stunning 85-79 overtime triumph over three-peat titlist San Juan de Letran University in Sunday’s opener at the MOA Arena and should use their momentum against the Blazers, last year’s runners-up, when they collide at 2 p.m.

For the Cardinals and the Lions, who clobbered the San Sebastian Stags, 80-70, and the Arellano Chiefs, 85-61, respectively, last Tuesday, they are also going all out for that win that would catapult them back to the top alongside the Lyceum of the Philippines University Pirates (2-0).

“We just want to sustain the intensity we showed last game,” said Mapua mentor Randy Alcantara, who sourced the team’s straight mainly from team captain Warren Bonifacio’s 16-point brilliance.

Damie Cuntapay, for his part, is out to replicate, if not eclipse, his stellar play last time when he dropped 13 points that was highlighted by four thunderous triples, 10 rebounds, an assist and a block.

“I’m focus in helping San Beda as much as I can,” said the 24-year-old, 6-5 center who is seeking a PBA contract after being spurned by Terrafirma, who drafted him 49th overall in last week’s PBA rookie draft. — Joey Villar