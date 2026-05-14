A medical expert on Thursday said exposure to dangerous high heat levels may trigger heart attack, even among individuals deemed healthy, noting the importance of medical checkups and proper hydration.

Dr. Abdul Javar Esturco, medical specialist II and head of the Safety and Environment Unit at Zamboanga City Medical Center, said hypertension is a “silent disease,” where a person may feel normal but could already be worsening due to constant exposure to stress and may eventually lead to a heart attack.

“On that sense, a person may feel healthy, then suddenly experience a heart attack. But it was just triggered by the high heat index in the area or workplace,” Mr. Esturco said in mixed English and Filipino during a press conference organized by the Health Reporters Organization (HeRO) on Thursday.

He emphasized the importance of regular medical checkups to detect underlying conditions early.

However, he noted that many Filipinos avoid still consultations due to fear of diagnosis, which may lead to sudden cardiac events during periods of extreme heat.

Last month, a motorcycle rider reportedly suffered a heart attack while lining up for a P5,000 government aid program amid hot weather.

Data from the Department of Health (DoH) showed 77 cases of heat-related illness were recorded in 2024, with seven deaths attributed to heat stroke and underlying high-risk heart conditions.

Apart from medical check up, Mr. Esturco emphasized the importance of proper hydration.

“Hydration should match the amount of work being done,” he said.

The DoH has earlier recommended a maximum intake of three liters of water daily to help prevent heat stroke during periods of high temperatures.

He also reminded the public to pay attention to vulnerable groups during extreme heat, including children, the elderly, and individuals with comorbidities.

He said these groups are more susceptible to heat-related complications due to lower resistance to physical stress.

For employers, he urged the implementation of measures to reduce workplace heat exposure, such as setting up cooling stations, providing drinking water, and other heat-mitigation interventions. — Edg Adrian A. Eva