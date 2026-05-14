Games on Friday

(Ynares Center-Antipolo)

5:15 p.m. – San Miguel vs Rain or Shine*

7:30 p.m. – Phoenix vs Ginebra*

*Rain or Shine, Ginebra with twice-to-beat advantage

WITH their win-once advantages as higher seeds, No. 2 Barangay Ginebra and No. 3 Rain or Shine (ROS) have a maximum of two shots at landing in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup semifinal stage.

But for sure, both the Gin Kings and the Elasto Painters would rather make it there on first try than giving No. 7 Phoenix and No. 6 San Miguel Beermen (SMB), respectively, the opening for a potential two-game steal in the Last 8.

The Beermen’s firepower and championship pedigree is a given, making ROS coach Yeng Guiao wary ahead of the squad’s clincher attempt on Friday at Ynares Center-Antipolo.

The E-Painters got the better of the Beermen in their elims meeting, 116-112, as part of their franchise-best 7-0 start. But SMB didn’t have Bennie Boatwright back then, and was instead reinforced by Justin Patton who shot 12.

“They have better cohesion with Mr. Boatwright, better scorer than their import when we first played them. He will always be a matchup problem. But we have factors going for us,” said Mr. Guiao, referring to ROS’ speed game.

“The real advantage of San Miguel is the experience they have, unlike us relatively new. But that is not an excuse for us not to pull this through.”

While ROS is comparatively greener than his seasoned crew, SMB mentor Leo Austria recognizes the challenge their twice-to-beat opponents pose.

“That team is really dangerous. They are out here to prove something,” he said.

Advantage in playoffs experience notwithstanding, Ginebra tactician Tim Cone braces for a tough one against Phoenix, a bunch that’s not only hungry for PBA glory but also determined to give Charles Tiu a rousing PBA debut conference at the helm.

“They’ve been good all conference long. I’m talking Charles up to everybody,” said Mr. Cone of Mr. Tiu and the Fuel Masters, who are in their first playoffs stint since making the semis of the same conference in Season 48. “You know he’s doing a wonderful job over there.” — Olmin Leyba