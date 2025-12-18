CHONBURI — A milestone ending to a milestone-filled year.

Tennis sensation Alexandra “Alex” Eala relished the experience of standing on the Southeast Asian Games (SEAG) podium clad in her Team Philippines uniform, gold medal on her neck while the country’s anthem was played and flag was raised.

She was visibly emotional during the victory ceremony.

“So I’m so thankful and so humbled to be able to represent the country.”

The year 2025 was a witness to Ms. Eala’s rise to global prominence. She became the first player from the Philippines to win a Grand Slam main draw match (US Open), reach a WTA Final (Eastbourne), win a WTA125 title (Guadalajara) and crack the Top 50 in WTA rankings.

In the Thailand SEAG, Ms. Eala did the honors of carrying the Philippine flag in the parade of teams.

After starting her campaign with bronze in the women’s team and mixed doubles event, the 20-year-old Ms. Eala roared to victory in the women’s singles at the expense of Mananchaya Sawangkaew, 6-1, 6-2.

In doing so, she ended long years of futility since Maricris Fernandez last won the event in 1999 — six years before she was born.

“It’s a huge thing (SEAG gold). I think this whole week was a very emotional kind of rollercoaster (ride), just being surrounded by all these athletes,” she said.

When it was time for a family hug, Ms. Eala lovingly gave the mint to her mom, Rizza, a former swimmer who won the SEA bronze in 1985.

“It’s so special. As I said so many times before, we as Pinoy we’re so family-oriented and I think that’s a part of our culture,” she said.

“And the SEA Games, I think, it’s very different than the tour because it’s very personal to us, and it’s special in that way. It’s unique and it doesn’t happen everytime.

“Of course, my mom was a medalist also,” she added. — Olmin Leyba