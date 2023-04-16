FILIPINO ace Miguel Tabuena closed out with a five-under 67 to finish tied for 16th in the International Series Vietnam yesterday at the KN Golf Links in Vietnam.

Mr. Tabuena fired seven birdies to offset a double bogey on the par-4 No. 13 and brought his four-round total to 13-under 275.

The Tokyo Olympian, who started hot with 66 and 67 before limping with a 75 on moving day, earned $22,100 (around P1.2 million) for this placing, which came after a stirring triumph in The DGC Open in India and fourth place in the World City Championship in Hong Kong.

Justin Quiban wound up joint 34th with 11-under 277 after a final-round 71 and went home with $13,800 (about P764,000). Lloyd Go, the third Filipino in the rich tourney, placed 74th with 287 for a $4,000 take home (over P221,000).

Zimbabwe’s Kieran Vincent captured the title with his 19-under 269 card. Mr. Vincent, who had a closing 66, beat India’s Anirban Lahiri (64) and Australia’s Kevin Yuan (68) by one shot and netted $360,000. — Olmin Leyba