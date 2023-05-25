FILIPINA ace Dottie Ardina punched a ticket to the 78th US Women’s Open after her strong showing in the 36-hole qualifying yesterday at the Galveston Country Club in Texas.

Ms. Ardina shot a four-under 140 over two rounds as she finished second in the one-day qualifier and joined topnotcher Aline Krauter of Germany to the prestigious golf championship set July 6 to 9 at the iconic Pebble Beach Golf Links.

The 28-year-old Ms. Ardina fired 70 in the Round 1 then carded a matching two-under in the second to pull through behind Ms. Krauter, who followed up her opening 70 with a 67 en route to lowest score honors in the Galveston qualifiers.

This will be Ms. Ardina’s third stint in the US Women’s Open.

The 2011 US Girls’ runner-up missed the cut last year at the Pine Needles & Golf Club after a 78-69 opening. She finished joint 62nd in her maiden appearance in 2019 at the Country Club of Charleston.

Fil-Japanese Yuka Saso has already cracked the field as one of the US Women’s Open winners for the last 10 editions. Ms. Saso reigned supreme in 2021, the last year she carried the Philippine flag in international competitions.

A record 2,107 entries will compete in the eminent women’s championship, which will be held for the first time in the famed seaside layout of Pebble Beach.

Defending champion Minje Lee of Australia and three-time major winner In Gee Chun of Korea will lead the star-studded field. — Olmin Leyba