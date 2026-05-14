BUSINESS GROUPS said on Thursday that the Senate needs to conduct a fair and transparent impeachment trial for Vice-President (VP) Sara Duterte-Carpio, noting that any undermining of the rule of law could damage the government’s credibility and weaken investor confidence.

“We, the undersigned organizations, respectfully call on the Senate of the Philippines to fulfill its constitutional duty to convene as an Impeachment Court and conduct a fair, impartial, and transparent trial based on the evidence and the law,” they said in a joint statement on Thursday.

The groups welcomed the House of Representatives’ recent transmittal of the Articles of Impeachment against Ms. Duterte to the Senate, calling it a solemn constitutional process intended to uphold accountability, due process, and the rule of law.

House legislators on Monday voted to impeach Ms. Duterte, amid accusations she misused public funds, accumulated unexplained wealth and threatened the lives of President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr., his wife, and then-Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez.

Citing the 1987 Constitution, the business groups noted that the Senate has a corresponding duty to try and decide on Ms. Duterte’s impeachment.

The groups added that any refusal to convene an Impeachment Court would undermine the rule of law and weaken trust in the chamber. This would have implications on the business community, they added.

“Economic stability, investment, and long-term growth depend on credible institutions and consistent adherence to constitutional processes,” they noted.

“When the rule of law appears subordinate to political interests, investor credibility suffers,” the groups said.

They called on senators to convene the Impeachment Court without delay; ensuring a fair and credible trial; hear the evidence of both sides; and render judgment based on the Constitution, law and evidence.

“The legitimacy of democratic institutions rests on their consistent fidelity to constitutional mandates, especially under conditions of political pressure,” the groups said.

The joint statement was signed by the Management Association of the Philippines, Makati Business Club, Federation of Philippine Industries, Justice Reform Initiative, Alliance of Women for Action Towards Reform, AYC Consultants, Movement for Restoration of Peace and Order, Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting, Shareholders’ Association of the Philippines, and Sy & Partners. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz