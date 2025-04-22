PROPERTY developer Seven Generations Realty Corp. expects to complete its new office development in Quezon City, One Timog Center, by the fourth quarter.

The 14-storey building is located along Timog Avenue, Barangay South Triangle, Quezon City. It has a gross floor area of 14,593.78 square meters (sq.m.) and a floor-to-ceiling clearance of 2.70 meters.

“As a premier commercial landmark, it is set to elevate Quezon City’s real estate landscape, offering businesses a prestigious location with top-tier amenities,” PRIME Philippines, which has been appointed as the exclusive leasing agent for One Timog Center, said in an e-mail to BusinessWorld.

The office development features three elevators, 132 parking slots, and full back-up power. Ground-floor units are available in 72 sq.m., 175 sq.m., and 342 sq.m. configurations, while each floor from the sixth to the tenth offers 1,000 sq.m. of leasable space.

Other key features include a column-free layout, driver’s quarters, meeting and function rooms, an ensuite room, and 24-hour security.

One Timog Center offers flexible, spacious layouts designed to promote a balanced lifestyle, supporting operational efficiency and social interaction, according to the company.

“With its forward-thinking design, One Timog Center is more than just a workplace — it’s a destination for professionals looking for a location that fosters creativity and collaboration,” PRIME Philippines said.

Timog Avenue, a prominent entertainment and business district in Quezon City, makes the building ideal for tenants such as corporate offices, creative agencies, technology startups, IT-BPO firms, and government institutions, according to the real estate consultant.

“This ambitious project signals a new era in Quezon City’s commercial real estate landscape, offering a place where modern businesses can thrive in a dynamic, interconnected environment,” PRIME Philippines said. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz