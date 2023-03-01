A BILL seeking to give additional benefits and privileges that will support former Philippine heads of state in performing “post presidential duties” has been filed at the House of Representatives.

Zamboanga Del Sur 1st District Rep. Divina Grace C. Yu and 2nd District Rep. Jeyzel Victoria C. Yu filed House Bill No. 7231 in recognition of former presidents’ continued activities of meeting with foreign and local dignitaries as well as attending public events and other social engagements.

The proposed measure also aims “to maintain the dignity of the Office of the President (OP) and honor former presidents of the Republic.”

Under the measure, every former president is entitled to three security personnel from the Presidential Security Group (PSG); staff provided by the OP; and a suitable office space, all of which the former president may handpick.

The former president’s immediate family is also entitled to two PSG personnel.

The funds to cover the benefits will come from the country’s national budget.

Michael Henry LI. Yusingco, a lawyer and policy analyst, said the bill “seems inconsistent with the rightsizing of government goal our lawmakers should be totally focused on.”

He added that none of the former presidents have requested for additional benefits.

There are currently only three living former presidents who can benefit from the measure. These are Joseph E. Estrada, Deputy Speaker and Pampanga Rep. Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, and Rodrigo R. Duterte.

Senators Christopher Lawrence “Bong” T. Go, Mark A. Villar, Ronald M. Dela Rosa, and Francis N. Tolentino have filed a counterpart measure in the upper chamber. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz