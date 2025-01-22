CONSUNJI-LED developer DMCI Homes, Inc. said it is looking to hire over 1,000 skilled workers to build Kalea Heights, its first and largest residential condominium project in Cebu City.

The developer said it needs construction workers, engineers, architects, accountants, sales agents, and office staff to build the P24-billion development, which is slated for completion by 2029.

“We are committed to serving Cebu’s property market for the long term. This includes creating jobs and building a strong team of Cebuanos,” said DMCI Homes President Alfredo R. Austria said in a statement on Tuesday.

Located along Good Shepherd Road in Barangay Guadalupe, Kalea Heights spans 4.6 hectares (ha). It is set to be the largest residential condominium in Cebu and in DMCI Homes’ entire portfolio.

The project is divided into four districts: Dawn, Dusk, Summit, and Azure. It also has 3.6 ha of open space, said to be nearly three times the size of Cebu’s future Osmeña Circle.

The first phase of the project includes the 41-story Leia Building, designed with modern tropical aesthetics. Turnover of units in the project will start around December 2029.

“We’ve been preparing for this project for years, even hiring engineers from Cebu to train in our Metro Manila project sites. Now, they’ll bring their skills back to Cebu,” Mr. Austria said. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz