By Beatriz Marie D. Cruz, Reporter

ENSTACK, a Philippine super app for small and medium enterprises (SMEs), plans to take its platform to Thailand by the second quarter of 2025, according to its top official.

“Next year, Enstack is looking to broaden its reach and make our platform accessible to more sellers across new regions, with Thailand as our next country,” Macy Castillo, co-founder and chief executive officer at Enstack, told BusinessWorld in a Viber message.

Enstack is looking to expand in other regions where SMEs face challenges similar to the Philippines, amid the increasing need for digital tools for smaller firms.

“While we’re initially focused on Southeast Asia, we’re also evaluating markets where our platform can bring unique value to local entrepreneurs and support diverse business models effectively,” Ms. Castillo said.

“Specifically, we’re looking for regions that face challenges similar to those in the Philippines, especially where businesses need quick setup solutions, instant payments, integrated shipping options and other essential tools for seamless operations.”

Enstack has an all-in-one mobile app that helps SMEs manage their business on their smartphones. It allows SMEs to track their inventory, payments and shipping, among other things.

Since its launch in February last year, Enstack has on-boarded almost 200,000 merchants and as many as 40 partners.

To support a wider range of SMEs, Enstack has been working on partnerships to cater to other industries and business types on its platform, Ms. Castillo said.

It is also refining the app interface to ensure seamless order tracking, inventory updates and customer messaging.

Enstack recently partnered with Canva to provide users with free design tools to help SMEs without design experience or resources.

Under the new feature, business owners can download a curated selection of Canva templates and design assets through the Enstack app. The designs were specifically created by the Enstack team to fit businesses’ needs.

Business owners can personalize ready-made designs for their posts, stories or web store banners for different platforms such as Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

“Each template is crafted to drive maximum impact, helping sellers create visuals that truly resonate with customers,” Ms. Castillo said. “They’re also ready to go for Enstack Web Stores, so sellers won’t need to worry about adjustments or resizing; all they have to do is edit their content and upload it on the Enstack app.”

Enstack expects to integrate additional Canva features in its app by the first quarter of next year.