FDC UTILITIES, INC., the utilities arm of Gotianun-led Filinvest Development Corp., will inaugurate a 21-megawatt (MW) solar farm in Misamis Oriental this month, as part of its plan to energize 94 MW of solar capacity in the country this year.

The P700-million facility, which has over 34,000 solar panels, is expected to generate about 30,450 megawatt-hours of clean energy annually. Company officials described it as the largest solar farm in Mindanao.

FDC Utilities is also targeting to break ground by yearend on two additional solar projects: a 33-MW facility in Cotabato and a 40-MW project in the SOCCSKSARGEN (South Cotabato, Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat, Sarangani, and General Santos City) region. These projects will expand the company’s solar portfolio, which now totals about 450 MW.

Asked if the company plans to expand beyond Mindanao, FDC Utilities President and Chief Executive Officer Juan Eugenio L. Roxas said: “Well, definitely if there is an opportunity, we’ll heed the call.”

“We are generally small as far as capacity is concerned. But as I said in my speech, we’re very happy to be finally on the map. We made it to the top ten last year. Despite our size, we’d like to really contribute,” he added.

In 2024, FDC Utilities announced plans to triple its generating capacity to 1,350 MW by 2033, with the majority expected to come from renewable energy. Mr. Roxas said it is still premature to estimate the investment needed to reach this target.

HOSPITALITY

Meanwhile, Filinvest’s hospitality unit, Filinvest Hospitality Corp. (FHC), is targeting 75%-80% occupancy across its portfolio this year, as the government’s easing of visa requirements is expected to boost foreign tourist arrivals.

“We’re seeing a surge from international travel. We hope that 2026 is going to be the rebound year,” FHC President James M. Montenegro said in a separate interview.

“Travel in general, first quarter and middle of 2025 was a bit lower… but with the government’s easing of visas — for India and China — that is really going to help us in 2026.”

Tourist arrivals in the Philippines reached 6.48 million in 2025, data from the Bureau of Immigration showed, but remain below pre-pandemic levels. FHC’s portfolio includes hotels and resorts in Boracay, Mactan, and Muntinlupa City under the Crimson and Quest brands.

“We have other projects that are not part of Filinvest that we’re working on. But on the Filinvest side, we have maybe about a thousand keys to open in the next four years,” Mr. Montenegro said.

FHC plans to add 256 new rooms this year with the opening of Grafik Hotel in Baguio. It will also break ground on the five-star Crimson Clark in Pampanga, which will have 326 rooms and a construction period of three to four years. The project is located within the Filinvest Mimosa Estate, home to Mimosa Plus Golf, Filinvest Malls Mimosa, and the upscale Quest Plus Conference Center Clark.

“We’re really positioning Clark as the next MICE (meetings, incentives, conventions, and exhibitions) destination for northern Philippines,” Mr. Montenegro said.

FHC said it will target mid-market and international guests for its new hotels. “We really focus on the mid to upscale market. We don’t want to be called a luxury player, so we play between $100 to $300-$400 rates, about P5,000 plus to around P15,000 per night,” he added. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera and Beatriz Marie D. Cruz