Rockwell Land and Juan D. Nepomuceno (JDN) Realty, through their joint venture Rockwell Nepo Development Corporation (RNDC), officially marked a major construction milestone with the topping off ceremony of Power Plant Mall Angeles on March 10, 2026. This event signals the completion of structural works for the highly anticipated retail destination, which is scheduled to open its doors by the third quarter of 2027.

The ceremonial event was led by Angeles City Mayor Carmelo G. Lazatin II; Mr. Eugenio L. Lopez III, Mr. Nestor J. Padilla, Chairman and CEO of Rockwell Land; and Mr. Miguel Ernesto L. Lopez, Rockwell Land Treasurer and Senior Vice President for Office Development. Also in attendance were Engr. Peter G. Nepomuceno, Chairman Emeritus of JDN Realty; and Mr. Arsenio N. Valdes, JDN Realty Chairman. They were joined by prospective retail tenants, key project partners, consultants and contractors to celebrate this expansion of the iconic Rockwell lifestyle into Central Luzon.

The event commenced with guests witnessing the ceremonial topping off of Power Plant Mall Angeles. They were also invited to an exclusive preview of the mall, staged to replicate its completed state, with exciting early mock-ups and samples of the upcoming store facades, finishes, and architraves — taking a glimpse of how the original experience at Power Plant Mall in Makati will be brought to life in Angeles.

A New Retail Landmark in Pampanga

With 32,000 square meters of leasable area, Power Plant Mall Angeles is the first expansion of the iconic Rockwell retail development outside of Metro Manila. Designed to mirror the signature elegance of its Makati flagship, the mall will feature a curated mix of international and local brands, daily essentials, and a dedicated al fresco dining scene that celebrates the rich culinary heritage of Pampanga.

“We are thrilled to bring the Power Plant Mall experience to Angeles,” says Tin Coqueiro, Rockwell Land Vice President for Retail Development. “Our goal is to blend our signature curated retail mix with local flavors, ensuring a destination that resonates deeply with the Kapampangan community.”

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A Growing Community at Rockwell at Nepo Center

Power Plant Mall Angeles, which broke ground on October 12, 2023, is a key anchor of Rockwell and JDN Realty’s vision for the 4.6-hectare mixed-use development in the heart of Angeles, Pampanga, Rockwell at Nepo Center. The community has seen rapid growth since its June 2021 launch of Rockwell at Nepo Center’s first residential building, The Manansala, which was followed by The BenCab in September 2022 and The Aurelio last October 2025. The Manansala, which is fully sold out, has started turning over to residents in January of this year. The BenCab, now 87% sold, is scheduled for turnover in December 2026, while the recently launched The Aurelio continues the development’s upward trajectory.

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Additional Expansion

The success of the joint venture has prompted an even bolder vision for the project.

“Because of the positive response to our residential and retail offerings, we are expanding Rockwell at Nepo Center with an additional 9,000 square meters of land,” says Padilla. “We are already planning on expanding the mall and adding other components that will make the development even more exciting.”

The topping off of Power Plant Mall Angeles marks a pivotal milestone in Rockwell Land and JDN Realty’s shared vision to cultivate a lifestyle destination in the North. Slated to open in the third quarter of 2027, the mall is set to become the centerpiece of a vibrant Angeles City community. This project, bolstered by a strategic land acquisition and an expanded partnership with JDN Realty, underscores Rockwell’s unwavering momentum in bringing its signature brand of luxury and convenience to the region.

For more news and information about Rockwell at Nepo Center, visit https://e-rockwell.com/property/rockwell-at-nepo-center/.

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