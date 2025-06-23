VILLAR-LED PrimeWater Infrastructure Corp. said it is targeting to complete its transmission line extension project in San Jose del Monte (SJDM), Bulacan, in partnership with the San Jose del Monte Water District, by the end of the month.

In a statement over the weekend, PrimeWater said that the Transmission Line Extension Project from Barangay Tungkong Mangga to Barangay Gaya-Gaya Segment 1 is “currently underway.”

“We are upgrading both our storage and transmission systems to ensure that we will be able to supply our concessionaires sufficiently. The project is in near completion and we are optimistic that once it is completed, the significant impact will be felt by our subscribers,” the company said.

According to PrimeWater, beneficiary areas are expected to receive “16 to 24 hours of water supply service” once the project is completed. The project is estimated to support around 4,000 new service connections.

The joint venture between PrimeWater and the water district has led to an increase in water supply service from 85.223 million liters of water per day (MLD) to 122.356 MLD, the company said.

“The partnership continues to work hard to meet the supply-demand as it continues to increase due to the rapid growth in population and economic growth in the said city,” it said.

In April, the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. would order an investigation into PrimeWater over alleged poor service and high costs.

A month later, the Local Water Utilities Administration launched a formal probe, the PCO said.

The probe covers PrimeWater’s 73 joint venture agreements with local water districts nationwide. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera