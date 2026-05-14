EXECUTIVE Secretary Ralph G. Recto administered the oath-taking of former Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) Spokesperson Brian Keith F. Hosaka as Commissioner of the Governance Commission for GOCCs (GCG).

Mr. Hosaka served as executive director and spokesman of the now-defunct ICI, the body tasked to probe faulty infrastructure projects within the last decade after a massive graft scandal rocked the Philippines in 2025.

Prior to being a member of the ICI, he was a GCG commissioner since 2023 and Supreme Court spokesman from 2019 to 2023. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana