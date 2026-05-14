MOTORCYCLE SALES rose nearly 20% to 178,557 units in March as rising fuel costs pushed commuters to find cheaper transport alternatives, according to a report by the Motorcycle Development Program Participants Association (MDPPA).

MDPPA said motorcycle sales in March rose by 19.9% year on year to 178,557 units.

In the first three months, 496,868 motorcycle units were sold, up 11.6%.

February sales had risen 7.1% to 151,608 units, while January sales were up 7.8% at 166,703 units.

Reporting sales were MDPPA members Honda Cars Philippines, Inc., Kawasaki Motors (Phils.) Corp., Suzuki Philippines, Inc., and Yamaha Motor Philippines, Inc.

“Automatic motorcycles continued to dominate the market, driven by their ease of use and suitability for daily commuting,” MDPPA said.

The group also noted strong growth in business motorcycles amid sustained demand for delivery services and smaller firms that rely on two-wheeled vehicles for operators. Results for mopeds and street motorcycles, however, were mixed.

MDPPA noted that motorcycles have become a key driver of economic activity and jobs, especially in industries like logistics and the gig economy.

The group expects sustained demand for motorcycles in the coming months.

“As fuel prices continue to rise, motorcycles remain a viable option for Filipinos looking to manage their daily commute and expenses. For many, they offer a fuel-efficient and cost-conscious option that still allows them to move freely, get to work on time, and keep their livelihoods running,” MDPPA President Erwin Estrada said.

“In the months ahead, this shift is likely to become even more pronounced as riders look for reliable ways to stay mobile despite increasing costs,” he added. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz