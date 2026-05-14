BAGUIO CITY — Members of the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) “Sinagtala” Class of 1986 have thrown their full support behind Senator Ronald “Bato” M. dela Rosa amid mounting scrutiny over his role in the Duterte administration’s war on drugs.

In a circulating manifesto, Mr. dela Rosa’s “mistahs” said they stand “firm and united” with their classmate, whom they described as a leader shaped by the PMA values of courage, integrity, loyalty and service. The group said they know Mr. dela Rosa beyond politics, having trained and served with him since their cadet days in Fort Del Pilar here.

“We stand with him,” the group declared, stressing that public service and peace-and-order operations are never easy and are often carried out under pressure and risk.

The PMA alumni also called for fairness and due process in any investigation involving the senator, saying any proceedings must be “lawful and free from political persecution.”

Among the signatories was former Police chief Archie Francisco F. Gamboa along with dozens of retired and active members of PMA class of 1986.

The group said more signatures are still being gathered with 78 of them still signing up from the 128 total members of PMA class of 1986. — Artemio A. Dumlao