BAGUIO CITY — Regional offices of the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) were placed on red alert for possible emergency responses as the agency’s pro-active measure due to the would-be effects of Tropical Storm Enteng (Yagi).

DHSUD Secretary Jose Rizalino L. Acuzar directed Undersecretary for Disaster Response and for Administrative and Finance Services Randy Escolango to issue a memorandum to ensure readiness of the regional offices in Regions 1, 2, 3, 4A, 4B, 5, 6, 7, 8, Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) and the National Capital Region (NCR).

A memorandum was issued on Sunday by Undersecretary Escolango instructing the Regional Directors of the different regions to be on alert. This was prompted by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council’s Memorandum No. 192 s. 2024, which called for activation and or placing on standby of response clusters due to Enteng.

The DHSUD is the head of the shelter cluster of the NDRRMC.

To ensure timely and proper actions, the regional directors were also directed to submit daily situational report, the Memorandum further added. — Artemio A. Dumlao