STATE-OWNED Pag-IBIG Fund released a P350-million developmental loan to private developer PCHC-CSE Builders Joint Venture Company Ltd. for the implementation of Phase 1 of the Palayan City Township Project in Nueva Ecija.

The Palayan City Township Housing Project is spearheaded by the local government unit led by Mayor Viandrei Nicole Cuevas, who thanked Housing Secretary Jose Rizalino L. Acuzar on Wednesday for pushing the project that would benefit an initial number of 1,076 families.

The project, located in Barangay Atate, is among the 36 projects in various stages of development and construction under the President’s Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino (4PH) Program.

Lawyer Wilma T. Eisma, who represented PCHC-CSE Builders, received the check for the developmental loan from Pag-IBIG officials. At present, four buildings are currently being constructed at the Palayan township with a target date of completion in July this year. — Artemio A. Dumlao