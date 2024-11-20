BAGUIO CITY — The provincial government of Ilocos Norte, through the Ilocos Norte Trade and Investment Promotions Office (INvest), recently launched a business trade mission at the Plaza del Norte Hotel and Convention Center, to strengthen bilateral relations and explore new business opportunities for economic growth.

Dubbed “Ilocos Norte-Hawaii Industry Meet-up,” the event gathered businessmen, entrepreneurs, government officials, and other stakeholders from both the State of Hawaii, United States of America, and Ilocos Norte.

The delegation from Hawaii was led by Mufi Hannemann, former mayor of Honolulu, founder of the Pacific Century Fellows, and chairman of the Hawaiian Lodging Tourism Association, alongside Vanessa Kop, executive vice-president of the North American Indigenous Cultural Business Initiative; Hawaii State Senator Henry C. Aquino; Tyler Dos Santos-Tam, Honolulu City council member; and Mr. Leonard S. Tanaka, general manager of T&T Electric.

The trade mission featured exhibits showcasing diverse range of local products and services crafted by skilled artists and artisans, emphasizing Ilocano creativity and entrepreneurial ingenuity, while incorporating the province’s rich cultural heritage.

The event provided a platform for local businesses to network with the Hawaiian delegates and discuss potential partnerships in sectors such as agriculture, tourism, environment, and renewable energy, among others.

Highlighting the gathering was Mr. Hannemann’s commitment to advocate for the return of direct flights between Hawaii and Laoag City.

He also said he intends to collaborate with Ilocos Norte in developing sports tourism in the province, as well as conduct trade symposiums where products from the Philippines and Hawaii are sold side-by-side with each other.

The trade mission was the successful outcome of the Tourism, Trade, and Cultural Roadshow of the Provincial Government in Honolulu, Hawaii earlier this year, where officials of the provincial government led by Governor Matthew J. Marcos Manotoc met with representatives from different sectors for potential collaboration. — Artemio A. Dumlao