BAGUIO CITY — The Plastic Recycling and Materials Recovery Facility, a project of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources-Environmental Management Bureau and the Ilocos Norte provincial government in Marcos, Ilocos Norte will soon start operations.

In a statement, the provincial government said the P25-million project is part of efforts to promote environmental protection, noting that plastic waste contributes to the global environmental crisis.

Ilocos Norte tapped the Environmental Management Bureau to invest in the development of a state-of-the-art facility that uses advanced technology to revolutionize plastic recycling, Ilocos Norte Governor Matthew Marcos-Manotoc said.

The facility is equipped with a plastic washer and dryer, a shredding machine with conveyor, a pulverizing machine, an extruder for the manufacture of chairs, tables and flowerpots, as well as a plastic melting factory set.

The recycling facility is the province’s “commitment to combating plastic waste and advancing the circular economy by serving as the processing site for the biodegradable and residual wastes generated from some of the towns in Ilocos Norte and turning them into usable products,” he added. — Artemio A. Dumlao