THE Department of Transportation (DoTr) has suspended the collection of terminal fees at the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) for three months starting next week.

In a statement on Thursday, Transportation Acting Secretary Giovanni Z. Lopez said public utility vehicle (PUV) operators are expected to save up to P5 million due to the suspension of terminal fees at PITX starting May 18.

The Transportation department said it has recommended temporarily halting the collection of terminal fees to help cushion the impact of rising fuel cost to PUV operators.

PITX terminal fees covers all PUVs for using PITX, this includes provincial buses, city buses, modern public utility jeepneys (PUJs), traditional PUJs, taxis, and UV express vehicles.

Data from the DoTr showed that onboarding PUVs pay P100 for provincial buses, while city buses and UV express P20, and P10 for PUJs, modern PUJs and taxis.

In March, PITX said it may accommodate up to 60 million passengers this year as it manages capacity and sustains traffic across existing routes.

PITX said projected passenger volume will mainly depend on how the land port manages capacity within its existing route network.

It is the country’s first land port and is operated by Megawide’s MWM Terminals, Inc. under a 35-year build-transfer-operate contract.

In 2024, PITX added six routes, including destinations such as Tuguegarao City, San Carlos City, and Dagupan City in Pangasinan, as well as San Pedro and Southwoods in Laguna and Guimaras in Western Visayas, expanding its network to about 100 routes. — Ashley Erika O. Jose