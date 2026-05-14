THE Office of the Solicitor General (OSG) announced on Thursday that it will comply with the Supreme Court’s directive to file a comment regarding the legal remedies sought by Senator Ronald “Bato” M. dela Rosa.

“The Office of the Solicitor General, as the statutory counsel of the government, shall file, on behalf of all respondents… the appropriate Comment to Senator Ronald “Bato” M. dela Rosa’s Urgent Manifestation with Omnibus Motion and Extremely Urgent Supplemental Manifestation with Motion, both dated May 11, 2026,” the OSG said in a statement.

The urgent manifestations and motions filed by Mr. dela Rosa on Monday seek to halt the enforcement of an International Criminal Court arrest warrant against him.

In a resolution dated Wednesday, the high tribunal ordered the government respondents to submit their answer within 72 hours from notice, without extension.

The court likewise allowed Mr. dela Rosa to file a reply within his own non-extendible 72-hour period upon receipt of the government’s comment.

Respondents in the case include the Office of the Executive Secretary, the Department of Justice, and the Department of the Interior and Local Government, among other government agencies.

“Accordingly, the OSG shall file the required Comment on or before 6:44 p.m. of May 16, 2026, in faithful compliance with the Court’s directive,” the OSG said.

Also on Thursday, Mr. dela Rosa, through his lawyers, filed a fresh “very urgent manifestation” before the Supreme Court, reiterating their plea for an immediate temporary restraining order to block his arrest or transfer to the international tribunal, citing the need for Philippine court authorization. — Erika Mae P. Sinaking