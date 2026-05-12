HOUSE DEPUTY Minority Leader Leila M. de Lima said anti-corruption and anti-political dynasty measures remain among her top legislative priorities in the current Congress, stressing the need for reforms that directly address corruption, poverty, and rising fuel prices.

Ms. de Lima identified the proposed Independent Commission Against Infrastructure Corruption (ICAIC) Act and the Anti-Political Dynasty Act as among the key measures she intends to push in the House of Representatives.

“Given the unprecedented magnitude of corruption in government today, we need these crucial measures to hold those behind anomalous government projects accountable,” Ms. de Lima told BusinessWorld via Viber chat.

She also raised concern over the ICAIC bill’s status in the House, noting that despite being tagged as a priority measure, it remains pending at the Appropriations committee.

Ms. de Lima said this “casts doubt” on the government’s commitment to fighting corruption.

Aside from government reforms, she is also promoting an institutionalized fuel subsidy program for farmers, fishermen, public utility vehicle drivers, and other low-income sectors that are heavily affected by rising gasoline prices.

According to Ms. de Lima, the legislature’s priority should be focused on the welfare of the majority, especially the poor rather than the powerful few. — Pexcel John Bacon