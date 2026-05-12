A SENATOR on Tuesday filed a resolution seeking to probe the monitoring measures enforced by the Department of Migrant Workers and Maritime Industry Authority for Filipino seafarers employed in high-risk maritime areas.

Under Senate Resolution No. 393, Senator Rafael T. Tulfo directed the Senate Committee on Migrant Workers to look into the implementation of the Magna Carta for Filipino Seafarers following two maritime incidents, one within the Strait of Hormuz.

“Recent incidents have raised significant concerns regarding the safety of Filipino crew members operating in high-risk maritime areas, particularly in the Persian Gulf and surrounding regions,” the resolution read, noting that the incidents have psychological and physical impacts on the seafarers.

On May 6, a drone hit the MV CMA CGM San Antonio as it sailed near the Strait of Hormuz, injuring seven Filipino seafarers.

The outbreak of the hantavirus in MV Hondius, a cruise ship which has 38 Filipino crew onboard, also prompted the senator to push for an inquiry.

While no Filipino tested positive for the virus, the crew composed of 24 hotel workers and 14 deck and engine crew will undergo quarantine in the Netherlands.

The Philippine Embassy in the Netherlands on May 12 also reported that 17 Filipino crew have arrived at the Eindhoven Airport and undergone another batch of medical tests before going to their designated quarantine facilities.

According to Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac, the Filipino staff of the MV Hondius will be repatriated to the Philippines after a six-week quarantine. — Kaela Patricia B. Gabriel