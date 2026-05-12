THE Bureau of Customs (BoC) said that it had padlocked 54 container vans containing P3.3 billion worth of cigarettes and raw tobacco at the Port of Surigao.

The container vans were found during a major inspection operation at a container yard in Agusan del Norte last week.

“This operation reflects our firm commitment to going after illicit tobacco shipments and ensuring that all imported goods entering the country are properly declared and compliant with customs laws,” said BoC Commissioner Ariel F. Nepomuceno in a statement on Tuesday.

“We will continue to strengthen our enforcement efforts and work closely with partner agencies to protect our borders and government revenues,” he added.

Inspection showed that 52 container vans contained assorted cigarette brands, while two container vans were found to contain boxes of raw tobacco materials.

According to the agency, the shipments were of foreign origin.

“During the inspection, company representatives informed authorities that the concerned shipping lines and consignees had allegedly been notified,” it said.

“However, they were unable to present proof of payment of duties and taxes, import permits, or shipping documents at the time of verification,” it added.

The BoC padlocked the 54 inspected container vans while the area remains under 24-hour security.

“Further inventory, examination, and verification proceedings are currently underway to determine the exact quantity, valuation, and possible violations committed in relation to the shipments,” it said. — Justine Irish D. Tabile