MALACAÑANG does not expect delays in the June passage of the 21 bills identified by the Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council (LEDAC) as priority measures following the Senate leadership shake-up, it said on Tuesday.

Palace Press Officer Clarissa A. Castro said in a briefing that the 21 priority bills identified by the council during Senator Vicente C. Sotto III’s leadership will likely remain.

“There should really be no changes,” she said in Filipino. “Just because the Senate leadership has changed does not mean they should slow down their work. That would not benefit the people, nor would it be good for the President and for Congress.”

LEDAC will meet on May 19, Ms. Castro added.

On Monday, senators ousted Mr. Sotto ahead of an impeachment trial of Vice-President Sara Duterte-Carpio.

Lawmakers installed Senator Alan Peter S. Cayetano as the new Senate president, with 13 senators voting in favor. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana