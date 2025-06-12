PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. on Thursday marked the 127th anniversary of the Philippines’ declaration of independence with a call for national unity, responsible governance, and vigilance against misinformation and complacency that threaten the country’s freedom.

Speaking before government officials, foreign diplomats, and hundreds of citizens gathered at the Quirino Grandstand in the capital city of Manila, Mr. Marcos paid tribute to Filipino heroes who fought for independence, underscoring their sacrifices as the foundation of the modern republic.

“From their sacrifice, the Republic of the Philippines slowly emerged,” Mr. Marcos said in Filipino. “But even in the early years of our history, we faced the challenges of world wars, the oil crisis, and globalization. Still, our country grew stronger and more united — tempered by fire, sacrifice, and tears.”

The President said that freedom must be actively defended and nurtured, citing the dangers of apathy, poor governance, and disinformation.

He pledged to hold not only abusive public servants accountable, but also those who fail in their duties. He pointed to everyday hardships, such as rising food costs, damaged infrastructure, and power shortages, as issues the government must urgently address to ensure Filipinos genuinely feel the benefits of freedom.

Meanwhile, in Kawit, Cavite — where the Philippine flag was first raised and independence proclaimed in 1898 — Chief Justice Alexander G. Gesmundo led a commemoration at the Aguinaldo Shrine, calling on Filipinos to reflect on how they are using the liberty won by the country’s heroes.

The chief magistrate said that the revolution was driven not by ambition, but by a deep understanding of the injustices suffered by Filipinos under colonial rule. He warned that the true enemies of freedom today lie within corruption, indifference, and abuse of power.

“Today, most of us are not called to risk our lives in war — but we are called to dedicate ourselves to serving those in need,” he said in Filipino, according to a transcript from the Supreme Court. “Freedom is not a prize for finished effort — it is a goal we strengthen every day.”

He echoed Mr. Marcos’ call for civic responsibility, urging citizens to protect rights, uphold truth, and reject self-interest in favor of the common good.

Quoting former President Manuel L. Quezon, Mr. Gesmundo noted the value of self-governance, even if flawed, over foreign domination.

The Philippines marks its Independence Day every June 12 to commemorate its 1898 declaration of independence from Spanish colonial rule. Celebrations are held nationwide, with flag-raising ceremonies, parades, and tributes to national heroes.

Meanwhile, American Secretary of State Marco Rubio extended his greetings to the Philippines, highlighting the two countries’ “steadfast friendship.”

In a statement, Mr. Rubio reaffirmed Washington’s commitments under the Mutual Defense Treaty.

“As we work together to uphold international law in the South China Sea, the United States remains unwavering in its ironclad commitments under the Mutual Defense Treaty,” he added.

The statement comes amid heightened tensions in the region and follows increased bilateral defense activities between the allies despite economic shocks brought by US President Donald J. Trump’s reciprocal tariffs. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana