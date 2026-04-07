By Chloe Mari A. Hufana, Reporter

VICE-PRESIDENT Sara Duterte-Carpio remains the early front-runner for the 2028 presidential election, retaining a wide lead in a March 2026 survey by WR Numero despite facing an impeachment process in the House of Representatives.

The survey, released on Tuesday, showed Ms. Duterte securing 36% of voter preference, up three percentage points from November 2025. The result kept her well ahead of her closest challengers more than two years before the presidential election.

Undecided voters accounted for 19% of the respondents, underscoring the potential for shifts as political alignments solidify and the impeachment case develops.

Ms. Duterte declared her presidential bid on Feb. 18, days before the House began preliminary hearings on impeachment complaints against her. She has been accused of misusing confidential funds and other alleged irregularities related to her office.

The House proceedings aim to determine whether the complaints have sufficient basis to advance to trial in the Senate, which would convene as an impeachment court. The case is expected to test political alliances in Congress and could influence the dynamics of the 2028 race.

Senator Rafael “Raffy” T. Tulfo ranked second in the presidential preference survey with 19%, marking a five‑percentage‑point increase from November. Former Vice-President Ma. Leonor “Leni” G. Robredo followed with 16%, up three points over the same period.

Support for other potential contenders remained limited. Senator Christopher Lawrence “Bong” T. Go received 4%, Senator Paolo Benigno “Bam” A. Aquino IV captured 3% and former Senator Francis Pancratius “Kiko” N. Pangilinan drew 1% of voter preference.

The vice-presidential race showed greater dispersion, with no candidate emerging as a clear leader and more than a quarter of voters still undecided.

Mr. Go, former Senator Grace Poe-Llamanzares and Senator Robinhood C. Padilla each posted 12% support, placing them in a statistical tie. Mr. Go’s support declined by seven percentage points from November, while Ms. Poe gained four points and Mr. Padilla added three.

Senator Rodante D. Marcoleta, an ally of the Duterte family, polled at 8% in his first appearance in the vice-presidential preference survey. Opposition Senator Ana Theresia “Risa” N. Hontiveros-Baraquel secured 6%, up three points from November.

Support for Mr. Aquino dropped by five points to 2%. Senators Francis Joseph “Chiz” G. Escudero and Mr. Pangilinan each registered 5%, while Senator Maria Imelda Josefa Remedios “Imee” R. Marcos got 2%.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. and Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko” Moreno Domagoso each received 4% support. Other figures, including Senator Sherwin T. Gatchalian, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority General Manager Nicolas D. Torre III, Baguio City Mayor Benjamin B. Magalong and Public Works Secretary Vivencio B. Dizon got below 1%.

WR Numero conducted the survey from March 10 to 17 through face‑to‑face interviews with 1,455 respondents nationwide. The poll carries a margin of error of ±3 percentage points at a 95% confidence level, with higher margins for subnational samples.