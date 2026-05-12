FIVE SENATORS from the new Senate minority bloc have filed a resolution urging Senator Ronald M. dela Rosa to surrender to proper authorities.

The Senate Resolution No. 395, introduced by Senators Francis Pancratius N. Pangilinan, Vicente C. Sotto III, Panfilo M. Lacson, Ana Theresia N. Hontiveros-Baraquel, and Paolo Benigno A. Aquino IV, called on Mr. dela Rosa to seek judicial remedies in accordance with the Constitution.

“Neither the Constitution nor the Rules of the Senate contain any provision authorizing the Senate to grant protective custody, institutional refuge, or immunity from lawful arrest or surrender processes pursuant to existing laws, treaties, or international cooperation mechanisms,” the resolution read.

The senators have cited the voluntary surrender of former Senators Leila M. de Lima, Antonio F. Trillanes IV, and the late Juan Valentine F. Ponce Enrile, Sr. as examples of the Senate’s adherence to judicial processes.

Mr. dela Rosa refused to comment, saying he has yet to read the resolution.

The senator, who is facing an International Criminal Court arrest warrant, has been placed under protective custody through the Senate Resolution No. 44 on Monday. — Kaela Patricia B. Gabriel