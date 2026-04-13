FOREIGN MINISTERS of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) called for restraint and a return to diplomacy amid tensions in the Middle East (ME), warning that prolonged instability could disrupt global trade and energy flows critical to the region.

In a joint statement posted on the ASEAN website on April 13, the ministers said they welcome the recent pause in hostilities and urged concerned parties to sustain dialogue toward a peaceful resolution. They stressed the need to uphold international law and avoid actions that could further escalate the situation.

“We reaffirm the importance of maintaining maritime safety and security, and upholding freedom of navigation in and overflight above straits used for international navigation,” they said.

The ministers also cited the importance of keeping key maritime routes open, particularly the Strait of Hormuz, a vital corridor for global oil shipments.

Any disruption in the waterway could drive up fuel costs and trigger supply chain pressures for Southeast Asian economies that rely heavily on imported energy, they said.

ASEAN said stability in global shipping lanes remains essential to economic activity in the region, where trade and logistics are closely linked to external markets. The group warned that volatility in energy markets could spill over into higher transport and food costs, adding to inflation risks.

ASEAN cited the need to protect civilians and ensure the safe passage of vessels in accordance with international conventions. It also reiterated support for peaceful dialogue as the primary means of resolving conflicts.

ASEAN ministers said they are closely monitoring developments and assessing potential impacts on member economies, including risks to growth and fiscal stability.

They noted that disruptions in oil supply could affect power generation costs, transport fares, and production expenses across industries.

The bloc also pointed to the broader implications for global supply chains, as shipping disruptions could delay goods movement and raise logistics costs. For export-oriented economies in Southeast Asia, such risks could weigh on trade performance if the situation worsens.

The conflict, which began on Feb. 28, has triggered fuel shocks after disruptions in shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz, a key artery for global oil trade.

On April 8, the US and Iran agreed to a 14-day ceasefire followed by peace talks facilitated by Pakistan on April 10. However, negotiations failed to produce a deal after a 20-hour discussion covering the status of the Strait of Hormuz, Iran’s uranium enrichment program, the unfreezing of $6 billion in Iranian funds and reparations tied to wartime damages.

Less than a day after the ceasefire announcement, Israel — an ally of the US —launched strikes against Lebanon, which reportedly killed 254 people, according to Reuters. The escalation added to concerns that the fragile pause in hostilities could collapse, further destabilizing the region.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Ma. Theresa P. Lazaro told a Senate committee hearing on crisis response that further negotiations remain possible but warned of rising risks.

“There just might be subsequent rounds of negotiations,” she said. “We expect tensions to escalate following President [Donald J.] Trump’s announcement last night of a blockade of all traffic in the Strait of Hormuz.”

US Central Command later clarified that the restriction would apply only to maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports starting April 13, correcting earlier remarks from Mr. Trump that suggested a broader naval blockade. — Kaela Patricia B. Gabriel and NPA