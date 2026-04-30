THE ATIN ITO (This is ours) coalition on Thursday launched its fourth civilian mission to Thitu Island in the South China Sea, sending volunteers to deliver aid and assert the country’s presence in disputed waters.

The group said its main vessel, MV Kapitan Felix Oca, left Manila South Harbor Pier 15 with volunteers, media partners and lawmakers in attendance.

The group revived a campaign-era pledge by former President Rodrigo R. Duterte to confront China over maritime claims.

“We will carry it out the unfulfilled jet ski promise [of Mr. Duterte],” Akbayan Party-list Rep. Haima Kiram Ismula said in a statement in mixed English and Filipino posted on Facebook.

During the 2016 presidential campaign, Mr. Duterte said he would ride a jet ski to assert the Philippines’ claim in the South China Sea, a remark that later became symbolic of his stance on the dispute but was not carried out.

The mission comes as tensions persist in the South China Sea, where Manila continues to assert its claims amid competing interests with China.

Atin Ito Civilian Mission Commander Rafaela David said the initiative aims to reinforce the country’s presence in the area while extending support to fishing communities affected by rising fuel costs linked to the Iran war.

Participants are set to deliver supplies, conduct medical outreach and hold a community concert during the mission, which will run until May 5.

The activity also comes ahead of the 48th Association of Southeast Asian Nations Summit in Manila, where maritime security issues are expected to be discussed among regional leaders.

A ceremonial sounding of the ship’s horn marked the start of the voyage, signaling what organizers described as a sustained civilian-led effort to maintain a visible presence in contested waters.

The coalition previously organized similar missions to support residents and fishers in remote island communities, framing the effort as a peaceful assertion of Philippine rights. — Pexcel John Bacon