THE Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has ordered LS8 Tourist Transport Corp. to pay the repair cost for the EDSA-Ortigas flyover after one of its buses caught fire causing structural damage to the flyover.

“Records show that the vehicle involved in the fire is owned, operated and/or under the control of LS8 Tourist Corp. As such, the corporation is liable for the damages caused pursuant to applicable laws,” the DPWH said in its demand letter to the company.

The company should pay the cost of repair, rehabilitation and the engineering interventions needed to restore the bridge, the agency said, adding that it should also reimburse any additional costs incurred upon completion of detailed structural evaluation and implementation of permanent remedial works.

On April 24, one of LS8 Tourist Transport’s buses caught fire which lasted one hour, the DPWH said, adding that it has caused significant heat damage to the flyover and prompted the agency to close the portion of the flyover.

The DPWH said that part of the EDSA-Ortigas was temporarily closed from Friday to Sunday to conduct clearing and cleaning of affected areas, reinstallation of damaged road safety and load testing.

BusinessWorld sought comments from LS8 Tourist Transport via text message, but it has yet to respond by the deadline. — Ashley Erika O. Jose