PHILIPPINE AIRLINES (PAL) will shift its turboprop operations to hubs outside Manila following the relocation of flights from Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

“All its turboprop operations to and from Manila will be discontinued effective March 29,” the flag carrier said in a media release on Monday, adding that it will re-route all turboprop flights to alternative hubs such as Clark, Iloilo, and Cebu.

The move follows a resolution from the Transportation department’s Manila Slot Coordination Committee directing airlines to transfer turboprop operations out of NAIA.

The measure aims to prioritize larger jets while helping decongest the airport.

PAL said affected flights will be notified of updated itineraries, offering passengers options for rebooking, rerouting, travel credit conversion, or refund.

Passengers with existing bookings will be rerouted to maintain connectivity.

Manila-Coron and Manila-Siargao flights will be redirected via Siargao; Manila-Antique-Manila will operate through Iloilo; and the Manila-Catarman service will be relocated to Cebu.

PAL will also increase domestic flight frequencies starting in March to expand capacity on high-demand routes.

Manila-Cebu flights will rise to 76 weekly, Manila-Dumaguete to 21, Manila-Iloilo to 42, Manila-Roxas to 14, and Manila-Tacloban to 28 weekly. — Ashley Erika O. Jose