PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. has ordered the adoption of Philippine names for 131 maritime features in the Spratly Islands, a move aimed at reinforcing governance and strengthening the country’s sovereignty claims in the South China Sea (SCS).

Under Executive Order (EO) No. 111 signed on March 26, the Philippines will adopt a standardized set of local names for maritime features located in Kalayaan, Palawan province following recommendations from the National Maritime Council.

Malacañang said the directive is consistent with existing maritime laws and policies and underscores state efforts to assert the country’s maritime rights.

“President Marcos issued the EO last March 26 in line with existing maritime laws and policies,” the Palace said in a statement.

The council said a unified naming system is essential to improving administrative coordination and reinforcing the country’s assertion of sovereignty and jurisdiction over its maritime zones.

Guo Wei, deputy spokesman of the Chinese Embassy in Manila, did not immediately reply to a Viber chat seeking comment.

The order comes amid geopolitical tensions between the Philippines and China over competing claims in the South China Sea. Beijing continues to assert expansive sovereignty claims through its so-called nine-dash line, which overlaps with areas claimed by Manila.

The Philippines has repeatedly invoked the 2016 South China Sea arbitration ruling, which voided China’s sweeping claims under international law. Despite the ruling, confrontations between Chinese and Philippine vessels in contested waters have persisted.

Executive Order No. 111 builds on existing legal frameworks, including the Philippine Maritime Zones Act, which defines the country’s western maritime areas — covering the Luzon Sea, Bajo de Masinloc (Scarborough Shoal) and the Kalayaan Island Group (Spratlys) — as collectively forming the West Philippine Sea.

Under the directive, the National Mapping and Resource Information Authority is tasked with updating official charts and maps to reflect the newly adopted names.

All government agencies and state-run institutions must use the standardized names in official documents, reports and communications.

The order also directs education agencies — including the Department of Education, Commission on Higher Education and Technical Education and Skills Development Authority — to integrate the standardized maritime names into teaching materials, research and academic publications. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana