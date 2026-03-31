THE Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) said a maker of electric buses from Taiwan is considering a $25-million manufacturing investment in the Philippines.

In a statement on Tuesday, PEZA said the investment lead emerged during an investment mission to Taipei in mid-March.

“We are seeing strong and sustained interest from Taiwan investors, particularly in high-growth and innovation-driven sectors,” PEZA Director General Tereso O. Panga said.

PEZA also received interest from a Taiwan food manufacturer looking into a possible economic zone investment.

A Taiwan electronics and semiconductor delegation is expected to visit the Philippines soon to explore opportunities, PEZA added.

“Several firms signified interest in capacity expansion and diversification into higher-value activities, reinforcing the importance of sustained aftercare services in anchoring long-term investments in the Philippines,” PEZA said.

Meanwhile, PEZA and the Manila Economic and Cultural Office, the Philippine government’s de facto representatives in Taiwan, signed a memorandum of understanding to facilitate business support organizations partnerships.

The tie-up will promote investments, facilitate business matching, and enhance the overall ease of doing business between the Philippines and Taiwan, PEZA said. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz