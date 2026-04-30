ABOITIZ InfraCapital, Inc. (AIC) said the Board of Investments (BoI) has signed a partnership with the City Government of Lapu-Lapu in Cebu to strengthen investment promotion and investor facilitation in the city as it seeks to become a tourism and business hub.

In a memorandum of agreement, the Lapu-Lapu city government coordinate with the BoI to enhance its investment code through clearer policies, fair incentives, and long-term strategies to support growth.

The agreement aims to streamline investment processes, enhance investor assistance, and create a more business-ready environment through improved regulatory frameworks and permitting systems.

“By enhancing regulatory frameworks, investor support systems, and a competitive incentives regime, Cebu will be in a better position to attract new capital while empowering local enterprises to modernize, expand, and innovate,” AIC said in statement on Thursday.

AIC is a member of the Lapu-Lapu City Chamber of Commerce, which was formed in 2025 to expand the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s presence in the Visayas.

The partnership aligns with the local government and private sector’s aim to position Cebu as a key hub for business and tourism activity.

The province is also set to host key international events, including the 48th Association of Southeast Asian Nations Summit in May.

It also supports the expected flow of business and leisure-related travelers through the Mactan-Cebu International Airport, AIC said.

Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Cynthia “Cindi” King-Chan said the partnership is expected to help drive economic activity while supporting local businesses. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz