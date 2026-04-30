THE Philippines and its allies have launched a multinational maritime exercise in the South China Sea, widening joint operations under this year’s Balikatan (shoulder-to-shoulder) drills as security cooperation deepens amid regional tensions.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) said the Multinational Maritime Event involves forces from Australia, Canada, Japan and the US as part of the 41st iteration of the annual Balikatan exercises.

“Building on this momentum, the AFP continues to advance its capability to safeguard national sovereignty and maritime interests while upholding a rules-based international order,” it said in a statement.

Philippine naval assets deployed include BRP Miguel Malvar, BRP Antonio Luna and BRP Cape San Agustin.

The US sent the USS Ashland and USCGC Midgett, while Japan deployed JS Ikazuchi, JS Shimokita and JS Ise. Canada contributed HMCS Charlottetown and MV Asterix, and Australia deployed HMAS Toowoomba.

The maritime drills feature coordinated activities such as communication checks, anti-submarine warfare exercises, search-and-rescue operations, and replenishment at sea, aimed at improving coordination among participating forces.

The exercises come as Manila strengthens defense ties with allies in response to security challenges in the South China Sea, where tensions have persisted over competing territorial claims with China.

Separate from the maritime drills, the Philippines and the US conducted an integrated air and missile defense exercise from April 26 to 29 in San Antonio, Zambales province in the north, with the Japan Air Self-Defense Force participating as an observer.

The joint information bureau said the simulation focused on improving ground-to-air defense capabilities and protecting national airspace through coordinated response systems.

“As Exercise Balikatan 41-2026 progresses, training activities like integrated air and missile defense continue to enhance interoperability and operational readiness among allied forces,” it said.

More than 17,000 troops from seven countries — the Philippines, the US, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, France and Canada — are taking part in this year’s Balikatan drills, according to the exercise’s media briefer.

The exercises, which opened on April 20 at Camp Aguinaldo, coincide with the 75th anniversary of the Mutual Defense Treaty between Manila and Washington.

This year’s drills mark the biggest iteration of Balikatan to date, with about 3,000 more troops deployed compared with roughly 14,000 participants in 2025, underscoring expanding multilateral defense engagement in the region. — Kaela Patricia B. Gabriel