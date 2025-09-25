ZOOM Communications, Inc. unveiled the AI Companion 3.0, a digital assistant tool now powered by agentic artificial intelligence (AI) that can retrieve enterprise knowledge, notetaking, and autonomously managing meetings, aimed at improving the experience on the platform.

The video conferencing platform said AI Companion 3.0 promises to transform work on Zoom by providing a proactive digital assistant across Zoom Workplace, Zoom Business, and compatible third-party platforms.

It was officially launched last week during Zoomtopia 2025, the company’s annual flagship conference.

“Our customers’ most important conversations happen on Zoom, and now those conversations can result in critical insights to fuel real progress,” Eric S. Yuan, founder and chief executive officer of Zoom Communications, Inc., said in a statement.

“With AI Companion 3.0, our agentic AI can understand users’ specific context, priorities, and goals to help them cut through the noise, focus on what matters most, and drive meaningful business outcomes,” he added.

Using agentic AI, it can retrieve and synthesize internal and external knowledge, optimize notetaking, manage meetings autonomously, and offer actionable insights to help users save time and deliver higher-quality work.

AI Companion 3.0 also features a new work surface in browsers and the Zoom desktop app, consolidating information into a seamless, context-aware AI experience.

Zoom also introduced advanced AI features across its platform, including lifelike meeting avatars, real-time voice translation, and tools that let users generate clips from presentations.

For businesses, the new Custom AI Companion allows organizations to create tailored AI agents, while Zoom Business Services adds AI-driven capabilities to enhance customer experience, automate tasks, and support smarter sales outreach.

Zoom said that AI Companion 3.0 is set to be generally available in November 2025 for paid Zoom Workplace accounts at no additional cost. Meanwhile, the Custom AI Companion add-on will be available for $12 per user per month. — Edg Adrian A. Eva