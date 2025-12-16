By Edg Adrian A. Eva, Reporter

LOCAL cybersecurity startup Blackwall Industries is focusing on micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to address what it sees as a largely untapped and highly vulnerable segment of the market.

Before its formal establishment in May, the company initially targeted large corporate clients to secure stable revenues, but found it difficult to gain traction without an established track record, said Joseph Daniel B. Ferido, co-founder and head of sales of Blackwall Industries.

“Cybersecurity deals with very sensitive data, so without a name or strong backing, it was difficult for us to close deals with big corporations,” he said in an interview via Zoom.

This prompted his team to shift its focus to MSMEs, which account for about 99% of businesses in the Philippines and are among the most exposed to cyber risks.

“We realized cybersecurity should be for everyone. It shouldn’t be limited to corporations that can afford enterprise-level solutions,” Mr. Ferido said.

He cited a 2025 global report by US-based cybersecurity and consulting firm BD Emerson, which showed that around 60% of businesses shut down within six months of a major cyberattack.

The same report found that 43% of cyberattacks in 2023 targeted small- and medium-sized businesses, resulting in average losses ranging from $254,445 to as much as $7 million.

Since its formal launch, Blackwall Industries has tailored its offerings to MSMEs by providing lower-cost, customized cybersecurity services based on each client’s needs, Mr. Ferido said.

Among its products is the Fort Package, which includes vulnerability assessment and penetration testing, incident response and recovery, managed security services, continuous threat hunting, and compliance support.

Pricing for the Fort Package varies depending on the number of devices covered and the scope of work required, he said.

The company also offers cybersecurity packages for individual and household users.

The Shelter Package covers two devices for P600 per month, while the Bunker Package protects up to 10 devices for P1,500 per month, both providing round-the-clock protection against cyberthreats and online scams.

Mr. Ferido said Blackwall’s services cater to a wide range of sectors, including brick-and-mortar businesses, agriculture, and business process outsourcing firms.

“Any business that uses software or digital systems needs cybersecurity,” he said.

To protect client data, Blackwall Industries uses its proprietary “Black Wall Systems” technology, which it says is developed entirely in-house.

“We don’t use third-party applications or licensed software. Everything is built from the ground up,” Mr. Ferido said.

“That allows us to keep overhead costs low and price our services more competitively.”

The startup has recently been inducted as a founding member of the Cybersecurity Council of the Philippines and has collaborated with major industry players, he said. It has also partnered with international firm Simple Security and is working with the Philippine National Police Anti-Cybercrime Group.

Looking ahead, Mr. Ferido said Blackwall Industries aims to support government-led cybersecurity initiatives and potentially partner on national programs as digitalization efforts accelerate.